The National Science Teaching Association April 12 announced the recipients of its 2021 NSTA Teacher Awards program, which included multiple Indian Americans.
The award honors K-12 teachers, principals, professors and other science education professionals for their outstanding work and achievement in science education, the NSTA said in a news release.
Among the awardees were Sanika Datar, Hima Lanka, Ramu Ramachandran, Sowmya Anjur and Ritu Gandhi.
Datar, a science student at Environmental and Adventure School in Kirkland, Washington, was the Angela Award recipient.
Lanka, of Chantilly, Virginia-based Rocky Run Middle School, was the eCYBERMISSION Team Adviser National Recognition 8th Grade Teacher awardee; Ramachandran, of Naperville North Parent Team in Lisle, Illinois, was the eCYBERMISSION 9th Grade Teacher awardee.
Anjur, a science faculty and scientific inquiry and research program coordinator at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora, Illinois, was the Northrop Grumman Excellence in Engineering Education Award recipient.
Gandhi, a science teacher at Morales Elementary School in Houston, Texas, was the Shell Science Teaching Award recipient.
In lieu of the in-person event that typically takes place annually at the NSTA National Conference on Science Education, award winners are being formally recognized during various virtual award ceremonies scheduled during late May and early June, the release said.
“Congratulations to all of the award winners on their success,” said Elizabeth Allan, NSTA president, in a statement. “Each one of these incredible educators has repeatedly gone above and beyond their role as a teacher to inspire their students and help them move towards a brighter future.”
The association urged educators to apply for the awards next year. More information can be found by visiting https://www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program.
