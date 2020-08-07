WASHINGTON – The Indian American Sikh community has welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden’s message on the 8th anniversary of the attack on the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
Democratic presidential candidate Biden said, “Eight years ago, a white supremacist targeted a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, WI — ultimately taking seven lives in an unspeakable act of terror…To truly honor those we lost, it's up to all of us to stand up to bigotry in our lives, give hate no safe harbor, and reduce gun violence.”
Rajwant Singh, co-founder and senior adviser of the National Sikh Campaign, said in a statement emailed to India-West: “We are grateful that Vice President Joe Biden took time from his busy campaign schedule to remind all Americans about the tragedy which gripped the Sikh community and the nation 8 years ago.”
He added, “Sikh community will remain indebted to the Oak Creek Police Department, Mayor of Oak Creek, Governor Scott Walker, US Department of Justice and President Obama for their support to the community during this very difficult time. America lowered its flags in honor of these victims. Millions of Americans poured love and support to the Sikhs, for which the community will always remain grateful.”
He further stated, “We will always remember the sacrifice of Police Officer Brian Murphy who was the first to respond to the fatal shooting rampage at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin Aug. 5, 2012. He took 15 bullets and saved many more lives.”
Gurwin Singh Ahuja, executive director of NSC, said, “We agree with Joe Biden that we as a community and the nation as a whole must stand against bigotry and racism.”
Singh, who worked closely with the Obama Administration during the crisis in 2012, added, "Combating racism and reducing gun violence certainly are the two critical issues facing America."
The six victims killed included one woman: Paramjit Kaur, 41; and five men: Satwant Singh Kaleka, 65, the founder of the gurdwara; Prakash Singh, 39, a Granthi; Sita Singh, 41; Ranjit Singh, 49; and Suveg Singh Khattra, 84. All of the male victims wore turbans as part of their Sikh faith.
