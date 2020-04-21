The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been home to countless Indian American champions, including seven Indian American winners out of eight co-champions in the 2019 contest. Similarly, the National Geographic Bee has also been a domain of Indian American excellence. Last year Nihar Janga claimed the ultimate prize and two other Indian American boys rounded out the top three. Seen above are the winners of last year’s national spelling bee, who included: Rishik Gandhasri of San Jose, California; Saketh Sundar of Clarksville, Maryland; Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, Texas; Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas; Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; Christopher Serrao of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; and Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama. (Mark Bowen/Scripps National Spelling Bee photo)