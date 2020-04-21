The prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee and the National Geographic Bee will not go on as planned during their regularly scheduled dates, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee March 20 announced it is suspending the 2020 national finals in National Harbor, Maryland, which was scheduled for May 24. It announced April 21 that it has canceled the competition for this year, and will return next year.
The Bee recognizes the important responsibility to take action that protects the health and well-being of its participants including the spellers, their families, the local sponsors, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company and others who support the event known as Bee Week, a news release said.
The executive order from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people until the termination of the state of emergency in Maryland as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscore the decision to suspend the national finals, it said.
The world is navigating through uncertainty, and while the timing of the national finals is just outside the eight-week window recommended by the CDC, this is the safest and most responsible action.
“This was a difficult decision that unfortunately will disappoint students who have spent a great deal of time studying and preparing, along with their parents and teachers who have supported them. The focus now shifts to exploring all options to possibly reimagine a competition for later this year,” the release said.
Meanwhile, National Geographic decided last month that it would cancel the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee and GeoChallenge competitions, including the state-level GeoBee competitions and regional-level GeoChallenge competitions, as well as the GeoChampionships scheduled in May 2020 at National Geographic headquarters.
“Like other organizations around the world, the National Geographic Society is continuing to monitor the latest developments in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which includes evaluating all of our public-facing programs,” Vicki Phillips, executive vice president and chief education officer at the National Geographic Society, said in a statement. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s National Geographic GeoBee and GeoChallenge competitions. We believe it is critical to safeguard the health and safety of our GeoBee and GeoChallenge communities—and all those who take part in our events and experiences—by taking proactive steps to avoid any unnecessary health risks associated with group gatherings.”
Phillips went on to say that, “We are deeply saddened by this turn of events and did not make this decision lightly. We recognize the tremendous amount of time and effort that students, teachers, coordinators, administrators, parents and staff have poured into these competitions. We sincerely appreciate your patience as we’ve worked to adapt to this rapidly evolving public health crisis.”
The goal, Phillips said, is to provide competitions that inspire and reward students' curiosity about the world. That will always remain the North Star for these competitions.
“Although we won’t be able to move forward with the next levels of the competition as originally intended, we are immensely proud of our GeoBee and GeoChallenge communities and the inspiration and ingenuity they showcase every day,” she concluded.
The spelling bee has been home to countless Indian American champions, including seven Indian American winners out of eight co-champions in the 2019 contest (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/34AaYDg).
Since 2008, spanning 12 bees, a total of 21 Indian Americans have been declared champions or co-champions.
In 2019, Rishik Gandhasri of San Jose, California; Saketh Sundar of Clarksville, Maryland; Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, Texas; Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas; Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; Christopher Serrao of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; and Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama, were all up to the task. (See earlier India-West breaking story here: https://bit.ly/2QCUHXq).
The National Geographic Bee has also been a domain of Indian American excellence. Last year was no different, with Nihar Janga claiming the ultimate prize and two other Indian American boys rounding out the top three (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3b9AqSL).
The year prior, Indian Americans also swept the top three prizes: Venkat Ranjan of California took home the top prize, while Anoushka Buddhikot of New Jersey came in second place, and Vishal Sareddy Georgia took third place. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2VXrJHx).
AP adds:
This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled April 21, the latest beloved public event to be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bee will return next year, Scripps said, but that’s little comfort to the eighth-graders who are missing out on their last shot at the national stage. Scripps will not change eligibility requirements for the next bee, which is scheduled for June 1-3, 2021. The bee, which began in 1925 and was last canceled from 1943-45 because of World War II, has always been restricted to elementary and middle-schoolers.
“My heart goes out to every one of those kids affected. As a former speller, all I can say is I can only imagine, and my heart breaks for them,” said Paige Kimble, the bee’s longtime executive director and the 1981 champion. “Our eighth-grade spellers are much like the class of 2020 high school seniors, in the ranks of many enduring heartbreak as a result of these pandemic circumstances.”
One of those eighth-graders is 13-year-old Hepzibah Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas, who made the prime-time finals last year and whose brother, Ansun Sujoe, was a 2014 co-champion.
Scripps had announced last month that the bee would not be held as scheduled the week of May 24 at its longtime venue, a convention center outside Washington. Hundreds of kids compete every year in the national finals, which are televised by ESPN, and Scripps was aiming this year for a field of around 400.
“The Bee has determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020,” Scripps said in a statement, noting “uncertainty around when public gatherings will be possible or advisable.”
Kimble and the bee staff had left open the possibility of holding a virtual bee, but they concluded it would be too difficult logistically and would not be true to the spirit of the competition.
