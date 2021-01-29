Indian American sports reporter Shams Charania was named amongst a number of athletes in the sports category in Forbes’ 2021 “30 Under 30” list.
Charania, 26, is a preeminent NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, breaking news on hundreds of major signings and trades to his more than one million fans on Twitter and Instagram, his profile notes.
He started his sports journalism career at 17 and was hired as Yahoo Sports full-time NBA Insider in 2015 at 21, it said.
A Chicago, Illinois, resident, Charania earned his degree at Loyola University at Chicago.
A total of 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers wer featured in the 10th Annual Forbes “30 Under 30” list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.