NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association League has got its first-ever full time Indian American referee in Suyash Mehta.
In an official announcement made by the league, Mehta was one of three referees to be promoted to full-time NBA staff officials alongside Simone Jelks and Andy Nagy.
Mehta, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, has been included on the roster for the 2020-21 season which started Dec. 22.
Mehta officiated five seasons in the NBA G League. During the 2019 20 NBA season, he refereed 13 regular-season NBA games as a "non-staff official.”
Mehta – whose parents are from India and moved to the U.S. in the 1980s – also has coaching experience at various collegiate levels including the Atlantic 10, Big South, Colonial Athletic Association, Conference USA, NCAA Division III and junior college officiating experience.
"We are pleased to welcome Simone (Jelks), Suyash and Andy (Nagy) to our full-time staff," said Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president, head of Referee Development and Training, in a statement.
"They have demonstrated through the growth and the quality of their performance, they warrant working NBA games on a regular basis," McCutchen added.
Jelks joins Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder as full-time female officials for the 2020-21 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.