The 37th annual Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Lecture and Awards ceremony was recently held in a virtual setting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with 38 students being awarded a total nearing $100,000.
“Gandhi was not just an Indian but he had a universal belonging,” said Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India, at the event, according to a news release.
People from different parts of the United States and India attended the event, organized by San Diego Indian American Society, inaugurated by the late Dr. Jonas Salk 36 years ago and addressed by Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi and Arun Gandhi in its Silver Jubilee event.
Prof. M.C. Madhavan, Indian American founder and executive director of the society, opened the program with a tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis, who followed the principles of non-violence in shaping his actions to achieve civil rights, human rights, and equality and justice for all.
This year, the society recognized 21 meritorious high school graduates and 17 community college students by granting them about $100,000.
The recipients will enroll during the fall semester at U.C. Berkeley, U.C. San Diego, UCLA, Stanford, San Diego State University, Arizona State University, Baylor University and U.C. Merced, majoring mainly in STEM subjects and social science, the release noted.
Community college students will continue in City College, Mesa College and Miramar College.
Over the last 37 years, the San Diego Indian American Society has recognized about 600 high school graduates of San Diego County from a wide range of national origins.
In the last 15 years, the society has made the dreams come true with four-year scholarships for 80 students from families with no college education, said the release.
Recently, the society has instituted scholarship programs for community college students. These three streams of support will continue to be provided in the years to come.
Additionally, the society honors distinguished people for their monumental contribution to humankind with the Chakra Award.
The recipients include Yogananda Paramahansa, Dalip Singh Saund, Maestro Ravi Shankar, Maestro Zubin Mehta, Dr. Amar Bose, Arjun Waney, Harry Singh and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.
In a departure from the past, this year the online event included an interactive session where the students were invited to share their experiences of witnessing injustices in their personal lives and their response to it in the moment and what they might do differently if they were to encounter it again.
One of the students spoke about how he thought girls in his class were scored worse than the boys in their essays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.