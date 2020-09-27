Nabaraj KC, the former president of the Queens Rotary Club and current assistant district governor of Rotary International, has been awarded the "Brooklyn's COVID Heroes" award by Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams, according to a press release.
During the pandemic, KC has provided thousands of facemasks, hand sanitizer, and gloves to the Nepali American community, for which he has received this award.
A philanthropist and influential leader who is dedicated to public welfare in Nepal, KC was born in Dhading, Nepal, said the release. He has an extraordinary vision to uplift the quality of life of the poverty-stricken population of Nepal, the release added.
Nabaraj has always been concerned about the healthcare conditions in Nepal, which currently are not adequate to meet the healthcare needs of the population. KC always makes special efforts for arranging free medical camps in rural areas of Nepal, and through his efforts, medical missions have volunteered to serve twice on a humanitarian basis in Nepal, said the release.
