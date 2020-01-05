NORWALK, Calif. — The Society of American Nepali Nurses in collaboration with the Anekant Community Center conducted a health fair here Dec. 15 that drew over 300 people. Most who came were from the Nepalese community and they availed of the services provided by nine doctors, five nurse practitioners, 25 RNs, 10 different technicians and 50 volunteers including school children.
Tests for blood sugar, cholesterol, EKG, bone density, dental and vision were among the screenings offered. There were also mental health services.
The Shree Pashupatinath and Buddha Mandir, the venue of the fair, also served lunch for all present, according to a press release.
Tika Angdembey, president of the Southern California chapter of SANN, expressed his deep appreciation of all those who had offered their time and skills and thanked temple officials for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.