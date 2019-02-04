Former Theranos Indian American COO Ramesh Balwani (l) leaves the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court with his attorney Jan. 14 in San Jose, Calif. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and Balwani face charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors with Theranos’ blood testing lab services. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)