Since 2017, the Atlantic Fellows for Racial Equality has been a space where leaders on the frontlines of the struggle for racial equity in South Africa and the United States engage in exploration, imagination, and experimentation to build long-term solutions for impactful change.
In the wake of the unfolding health and economic crises exacerbated by COVID-19, and the uprisings against the systemic failure to see, value and protect Black lives – the work to support community leaders in driving change is more urgent than ever.
The AFRE announced its 2020 class of Atlantic Fellows – 20 dynamic leaders from all walks of life who bring a deep commitment to the struggle for racial equity. These individuals have a track record of success in using their art, scholarship, activism and other talents to advocate for their communities and to help build a world where the liberation of Black people leads to the liberation of all people, according to a news release.
Among the Fellows were Kiran Kaur Bains from the U.S., and Minhaj Jeenah and Pinky Mashiane of South Africa.
Kaur Bains is the director of community impact at SA2020, a nonprofit organization that drives progress toward a shared community vision in San Antonio, Texas.
Before joining SA2020, the Indian American was the first chief equity officer for the City of San Antonio, where she helped ensure that local government policies, budgets, and services increasingly met the different histories, challenges, and needs of San Antonians.
In less than three years, with the support of the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, she trained the city’s top 100 executives and advanced racial equity in six city initiatives with a combined impact of over $150 million.
Prior to joining local government, Kaur Bains worked in international development and peacebuilding in South Asia and East Africa.
This experience included supporting the revitalization of traditional micro-financing groups in northern Uganda and securing safe working conditions for migrant workers largely responsible for the city’s waste management in Lucknow, India.
Kaur Bains also worked at the Social Science Research Council, where she coordinated the day-to-day operations of a multi-million-dollar program supporting the research of African scholars, her bio notes.
A proud first-generation college graduate, she is passionate about racial equity in education. She has taught classes on leadership, power, and dismantling anti-Black racism to young women of color in New York public high schools and aspiring teachers and school administrators at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Kaur Bains holds a B.A. in International Relations from St. Mary’s University and an M.A. in Peace Studies from the University of Notre Dame.
Jeenah is the national coordinator of the Fight Inequality Alliance – a growing grassroots alliance organizing in 30 countries.
His role is to coordinate a democratic process to build a broad-based and sustainable alliance that represents community-based organizations, social movements, NGOs and trade unions across South Africa’s nine provinces, according to his bio.
Prior to joining the Fight Inequality Alliance, he was the head of the political education unit at Equal Education, a social movement that organizes around 7,000 high school learners from working-class backgrounds around principles of an equal and decolonized education system.
Jeenah designed political education programs that gave young activists the emancipatory tools to critically understand and analyze the world we are living in and to organize themselves to address their struggles, his bio said.
Mashiane is an activist, worker and a volunteer, born in a family of domestic workers.
She was told to leave school in standard eight and go to look for work, her bio notes.
Today, she is the founder and president of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa, where she represents the interests of domestic workers. She is determined to continue proving that “we matter and are critical to our country's economy. We have hundreds of members in several provinces,” he bio notes.
As a union, we have to be creative in our recruiting and organizing efforts. She has found the trains in Gauteng Province particularly useful for organizing. While travelling on trains, her and her colleagues have robust discussions about issues that affect us as workers, including our working conditions, the national minimum wage, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and violence at the workplace, her bio adds.
“The COVID-19 pandemic lays bare the unconscionable injustices against Black people and other communities of color, from racial inequality to violence and exclusion,” said Kavitha Mediratta, executive director of the Atlantic Fellows for Racial Equity. “At a time of such extraordinary challenge, these courageous leaders are showing us new possibilities for how to eliminate anti-Black racism in the service of equity and justice. We’re proud to support them to build the strategies and solutions our countries need.”
As Atlantic Fellows for Racial Equity, these 20 individuals are joining an enduring network of leaders working across issues, approaches and geographies to challenge anti-Black racism and build the policies, institutions and narratives needed for a more equitable future, said the release.
