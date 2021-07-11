LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A new bipartisan advocacy group, United States-India Relationship Council, for the promulgation of pro-India policies in the United States Congress and executive branch, was formally inaugurated at an online event July 4.
The group seeks to render endorsements and financial contributions to political candidates that have a time-tested commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership, according to a press release. It stated further that its objective is to concentrate efforts on existing lawmakers who sit on the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, especially those from swing districts and states where Indian Americans can have an impact. The council is registered with the Federal Elections Committee.
The USIRC board is helmed by the founders, chairman Dr. Amit Desai, CEO and president Dr. Jashvant Patel, and secretary and treasurer Dr. Nathan Punwani. All three spoke at the launch event highlighting the vision and mission of the group.
Among the several prominent community members present were Padmabhusan Ved Nanda and Los Angeles city attorney candidate Teddy Kapur.
For further information: www.usindiarelationship.org.
