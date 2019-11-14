NEW YORK – Nikki Haley, the first and only Indian American to attain the status of a member of the U.S. cabinet, recently hurled a bombshell allegation that two top officials in President Donald Trump's administration tried to undermine him and asked her to join them in carrying out the plan.
Haley writes in her book, "With All Due Respect," published Nov. 12, 2019, that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly told her that they "resisted the president" and needed her to join them.
"It absolutely happened," she confirmed in the CBS interview.
"To undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive."
Trump appointed Haley as the permanent ambassador to the UN with a cabinet rank in 2017 and she quit the job at the end of 2018 on amicable terms with the president, even though she had publicly differed with him on several issues.
She continues to be a Trump loyalist and is considered a potential future presidential candidate.
Haley wrote that the two officials spent over an hour trying to convince her to join them.
"Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren't being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country."
She said in the book that "Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president's decisions was because, if he didn't, people would die. This was how high the stakes were, he and Kelly told me."
"We need you to work with us and help us do it," they appealed to her, she wrote.
Haley told a TV interviewer Nov. 10: "Instead of saying that to me, they should have been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan. It should have been, 'Go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don't like what he's doing.’"
Tillerson was fired by Trump through a tweet in March 2018 and replaced by Mike Pompeo. Kelly resigned at the end of the year following his differences with the president.
Haley's inside view of the tumult among senior officials seems to be corroborated by the anonymous author of another recent book, "A Warning," although not specifically about Kelly and Tillerson's encounter with her.
The author's identity is kept secret by the publisher who claims it was a senior official working for Trump who had written an op-ed for The New York Times asserting: "I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration."
The anonymous author wrote in the book to be officially released later this month, that members of the cabinet planned a constitutional coup against Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment which allows a majority of the cabinet to declare a president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and remove him from office.
The author, called a "coward" by Trump for making allegations from under the veil of secrecy, also claimed that senior officials considered a mass resignation to make their case against him.
During her interview, Haley made clear her loyalty to Trump despite differences with him.
She denounced the Democrats' attempt to impeach him, saying: "I think the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why do we have a bunch of people in Congress making that decision?"
She said that there were no grounds to impeach Trump.
She said that while he did say, "I would like you to do us a favor," according to the transcripts of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "the Ukrainians never did the investigation. And the president released the funds. I mean, when you look at those, there's just nothing impeachable there.”
The Democrats have said that asking a foreign leader to investigate the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the party's nomination to run against Trump, and his son amount to inviting foreign involvement in U.S. politics and that he was misusing American tax payer money to further his personal political aims.
Haley also shared a piece of advice from her mother that propelled the child of Sikh immigrants to the high office.
"Your job is not to show them how you're different. Your job is to show them how you're similar."
She recounted to the TV interviewer Nov. 10 that in the small town of Bamberg, South Carolina, where her mother wore a saree and her father a turban, she would get teased in the playground.
But when she got home, her mother's advice was to stress to positives of her being an American.
Overcoming all odds, she became the governor of her state in the southern part of the U.S., where there was deep-rooted racism, and went on to the cabinet.
She achieved these as a member of the Republican Party that is often criticized as being conservative and hostile to non-whites, women and immigrants.
One of her acts as governor was to remove a racist symbol from the state's legislative complex – the flag of the American Confederacy, the group of southern states that rebelled against the abolition of slavery and fought the civil war to retain it.
The difference between the attitude ingrained by her Sikh family and that of some others of immigrant background surfaced when she was asked by the interviewer for her reaction to President Donald Trump telling four congresswomen, who were immigrants or children of immigrants and critical of the U.S., to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came."
While conceding the president's taunt was inappropriate, Haley said: "But I also can appreciate where he was coming from, from the standpoint of, don't bash America over and over and over again and not do something to try and fix it."
Growing up in the South as Nimrata Nikki Randhwa, she told the CBS interviewer about her encounter with racism.
"We weren't white enough to be white, we weren't black enough to be black. We were the only Indian family (in town). My father wore a turban, he still does to this day."
In her book, "Can't Is Not an Option" published in 2012, she recounted that when she tried as a 5-year-old to enter the segregated town's Miss Bamberger contests, she was turned away from the white section as not white and from the black section as not black.
Haley is known as a tough leader who fought to get what she wanted and it shone through her tenures as a state legislator, governor and permanent representative at the United Nations.
She told the interviewer: "I think that, you know, you have to be tough. But I don't think you have to be disrespectful.”
"I have always kicked with a smile. Yeah, I've always said I wear high-heels and it's not for a fashion statement. It's when I see something wrong, I'm going kick every time."
As for criticism that she is ambitious, Haley said: "You know, when women are referred to as ambitious, it's never in a positive light. I've heard that all my life: 'She's so ambitious.' No, I'm passionate. I love what I do. I throw myself into it. So, I prefer (to be called) 'badass'."
