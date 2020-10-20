A comic book on Indian American Senator and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be released this week as part of TidalWave Comics’ popular “Female Force” series focused on female empowerment.
“Female Force: Kamala Harris” will be released on Oct. 21, the day after her birthday, according to a press release received by India-West. TidalWave has profiled politicians for more than 11 years using the storytelling properties of comic books.
Written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Juan Burgos, this 22-page book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. Also, a special hard cover of the comic book will be available by famed comic book artist Dave Ryan.
“We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models, to learn about extraordinary individuals that have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world. That was the thought process Darren G. Davis went through before creating the comic book series ‘Female Force,’” noted the release.
“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” Davis said. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”
The latest biography comic book joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies. Previous titles have profiled Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice and Cher. These biographical comics, written by some of the most talented writers in the comic world and beyond, deliver an informed and illustrated look into the lives of these figures, said the release.
“I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking,” said writer Frizell.
“The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn't feel related to their lives,” said artist Burgos.
The biography comic format allows TidalWave writers to delve into the history of newsworthy figures and explore what shaped them. Several media outlets, including CNN, FOX News, “The Today Show” and Time and People magazines, have featured the company’s line of biographical comic books.
Print copies of the biography comics are available on Amazon. Digital versions are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, Kobo and wherever e-books are sold.
