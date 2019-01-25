The new Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda spent the beginning of 2019 making the rounds in Southern California, including an impromptu tea reception hosted by the Amritt Inc. founder and charter member of TiE Gunjan Bagla and his wife and TiE SoCal president Smita Bagla.
The Jan. 5 gathering celebrating Panda, who was accompanied by his wife Minati, included several Indian American guests from TiE Southern California and alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology, as well as California state Sen. Henry Stern, who was just returning from a trip to New Delhi.
Prominent Malibu residents such as international attorney Janet Albrecht, University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies chief technology officer Bill Swartout, and Dr. Amarjit Singh Marwah, a news release said.
Through a fun interactive quiz, Gunjan Bagla highlighted the important and widespread connections between Southern California and India, such as the first Indian American member of the House of Representatives, Dalip Singh Saund, and the first prominent resident Indian spiritual leader, Paramhansa Yogananda.
Consul General Panda spoke about his desire to foster technology and innovation and links between the entertainment industries of India and Los Angeles. He also answered questions about streamlining consular services for the residents of the Los Angeles area including visa camps.
