The Southern California Indian American community Jan. 5 held a reception in Artesia for new Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda during which the new CG said he intends to have quarterly consular camps in the Los Angeles area.
Panda, a member of India’s Foreign Services since 1991, was accompanied by his wife Minati at the reception organized by community leaders including Inder Singh, Kewal Kanda, Dilip Butani, Ashok Patnaik, Anju Garg, Vasu Pawar, Navin Gupta, Amrit Bhandari, and Ashok Madan.
Panda, in speaking to the crowd, said he will do everything he can to help ease the community’s concerns. He told the audience that he is planning to set up a special phone line where people can leave voice messages in regard to their problems or questions. At the end of each day the consulate staff will listen to the messages, study the problem, and then will call back the caller with an appropriate answer within 48 hours.
He also noted that he is planning to hold consular camps at least once every quarter in the Los Angeles area. All the community has to do is to find and provide them a place to hold such camps and there will be no cost to the public for these camps.
During the event, the new ambassador was asked about the possibility of opening a satellite office in Southern California, home to many Indian Americans. The new consul general balked at that idea, citing the difficulties in opening offices and that consulates are opened on reciprocity bases in every country.
The leaders then took the opportunity to shed light on the accomplishments of the local Indian American community.
Butani, the Federation of Indian American Community of Southern California chairman, noted during the event that, “Southern California has been the place for many religious-awakening movements. Yogi Bhajan, Krishnamurti, Paramahansa Yogananda, Maharishi Mahesh, Bhagwan Rajneesh, and many more found fertile grounds for spreading their respective missions. The region is also dotted with over 40 temples, gurdwaras and mosques, which provide religious services to the Indian American community.”
India Association of Los Angeles president Sunil Agrawal spoke to the gathering, noting how, as the community started growing, community activists started celebrating India’s national events.
Garg, president of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Los Angeles chapter, shed light on Indian American associations called Federation of Indo-American Associations, and the National Federation of Indo-American Associations, the umbrella organization of FIAs.
Gupta, chairman of the GOPIO Los Angeles Chapter, talked about philanthropy among Indian Americans. Several philanthropists from Southern California have funded various educational projects.
Patnaik, commissioner of the Cerritos Parks & Recreation and founder president of the United Federation of Indian Community Association, UFICA, talked about philanthropy by Indian Americans in health and medical projects.
Pawar, president of the GOPIO Inland Empire chapter and regional NFIA vice president, talked by awarding and recognizing excellence in education. Indian American Heritage Foundation organizes and awards children of Indian American parents graduating from high and middle schools every year.
Kanda, GOPIO Int’l treasurer, explained that there are many issues the community is facing when it comes to applying for an OCI card, passport or visa. He requested the consul general to help the community by holding Visa Camps in the Los Angeles area. He also suggested that a help line be available to community workers so they can call the Consulate office to resolve any emergency issues that community might have.
