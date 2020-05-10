Aastha, a new adult medical day care facility, recently opened in the DC Metro area in Silver Spring, Maryland, serving Montgomery, Howard and Prince Georges counties. According to a press release, eight percent of the nearly four million Indian Americans are over the age of 65. As they age, and as their children depart home, many of these 320,000 older Indians confront a variety of challenges in their day-to-day life. The elderly are at home alone while their adult children are at work. Services are limited that cater specifically to this population, as most elderly Indians rely on general medical services and healthcare facilities, noted the release. Their diet, culture, communication, and language issues hinder the delivery of appropriate care that support a healthy, spirited, and energetic lifestyle.
To address these challenges, Aastha held its grand opening with chief guests Steven McAdams (executive director, Maryland Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives), Councilmember Evan Glass (Montgomery County), and Dr. Siva Subramanian (Indian American community leader) inaugurating the facility, which was attended by many members of the community.
Aastha Adult Medical Day Care is a state-of-the-art 12,500 sq. ft. facility in Silver Spring, located 600 yards from the new White Oak Medical Hospital, said the release, the only such facility in Montgomery County that caters specifically to the Indian American population.
Indian Americans have higher rates of coronary artery disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity and hypertension, said CEO of Aastha Sree Sreenath. Asian Indian women are at high risk for osteoporosis and coronary disease. “We saw a need and an opportunity and so we designed Aastha to serve their specific needs,” Sreenath said.
Some of the services offered by Aastha include:
- Round trip transportation from home to Aastha.
- Nutritious catered Indian vegetarian food with Jain option (breakfast, snack, and hot lunch).
- Medical vitals monitoring and medication reminders by a full-time Registered Nurse on-site.
- Activities: physical activities (like Yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, billiards, and table tennis); cognitive activities (such as intellectual discussions, and games such as carom and chess); social activities (Indian festivals and holidays; Anthakshari birthdays, etc.); mindfulness practice (puja/ meditation room); excursions (temples/gurudwaras/churches, Indian grocery shopping, shopping malls, and nature walks).
- Social worker services that includes setting up physician appointments and providing rides.
