Dr. Smita Ruzicka, who joined Johns Hopkins University as the new Dean of Student Life in August 2018, hopes to use her tenure to promote diversity and inclusivity within student organizations.
In her new role, the Indian American educator provides leadership for a wide portfolio of services and programs aimed to enhance the overall student experience. Her portfolio includes student leadership and involvement, diversity and inclusion, health and wellness, residential life, crisis management and support services.
In an interview with The Johns Hopkins News-Letter, Ruzicka elaborated on her plans, which included “serving all students as an advocate for their voices, instead of trying to be their voice.”
She said she wants to focus not just on academics but on improving all aspects of student life.
“The most exciting piece about Hopkins was being able to contribute to student engagement outside of the classroom at the oldest research university,” she said.
Issues like diversity, inclusivity, and student leadership also rank high on her priority list, she said.
“[I am] able to find and facilitate places where students from marginalized communities feel like they belong and that they matter,” Ruzicka said, according to the newsletter, “at the same time, I want to find and facilitate spaces where students who are part of the dominant communities are also engaging in conversations around inclusion and how they can be more inclusive.”
She said she also wants to focus on the mental health of students, and their ability to navigate stress.
“While we are focusing on mental health and making sure we have enough counselors and mental health resources, I also want to really focus on... how are we educating and helping our students become more resilient?” Ruzicka said. “How are we helping our students tackle those everyday stressors? What tools are we providing our students to decrease their academic stressors?”
Prior to serving in her current role, Ruzicka was the assistant vice president for Campus Life at Tulane University where she provided leadership and oversight of new student orientation, student organization management, sorority and fraternity life, student government advising, campus-wide programming and leadership development along with overseeing the student union and conference center.
She also served in various leadership positions at the University of Texas at Austin.
