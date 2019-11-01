ARTESIA, Calif. — Over 40 people gathered at Nanking Indo-Chinese restaurant here Oct. 18 for a meet and greet reception for the newly appointed Deputy Consul General of India at San Francisco’s Indian Consulate, Rajesh Naik.
At the event organized by Kewal Kanda, Ashok Patnaik, Dilip Butani, Vasu Pawar, Rajinder Dhunna and Amrit Bhandari in coordination with local organizations, Naik interacted warmly with members of the Southern California Indian American community.
Naik, who took charge at the consulate in late August, is a career diplomat from the 2010 batch of the Indian Foreign Service. He speaks fluent Japanese. A post graduate in clinical psychology, he holds an International Law Certificate issued by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, Geneva. His hobbies include reading, writing, travelling and interaction with people from diverse backgrounds.
Naik spoke about the services provided by the consulate and how they are trying to help people to make it easier for them to get what they need. He suggested community leaders create a WhatsApp group that includes him so he could address any questions they might have, and everyone would be immediately and simultaneously informed.
He asked community leaders to be the bridge between the public and the consulate.
The diplomat was apprised about the community at the event. Butani talked about Indian American philanthropy in the area, Ashok Madan on GOPIO activities, Ajoy Dube provided a briefing on NFIA and FIA activities, Pawar on women and youth empowerment, Patnaik talked about general activities in the LA area, Aparna Hande on health seminars, and Bhandari about the contributions of the Lions Club. Rani Kuusto, GOPIO co-chair for Health, proposed the vote of thanks.
