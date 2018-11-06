The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has absolved “We Care Charity” of alleged irregularities in its finances, according to a statement released by the organization Oct. 22.
The allegations were made by Jay Srinivasan, who formerly served on the Board of Advisors for the 501 (c) 3 charity, which aims to provide food and services to low-income people in New England and India. We Care Charity was founded by an Indian American couple, Shefali Desai Kalyani, and her husband Vinay, in 2012.
In a letter to India-West after an initial story was posted, Srinivasan said that Shefali Kalyani “admitted in writing that she transferred charity funds of thousands of dollars to her personal account in USA and then transferred to her husband's personal account in India.”
He also alleged that there were discrepancies in the amounts shown on tax returns versus carryover of funds to the beginning on the following year. Moreover, alleged Srinivasan, Shefali Kalyani took a salary, of which she did not notify the Board of Advisors.
Members of the We Care Charity Board of Advisors referred the discrepancies to the attorney general’s office for investigation.
But in an Oct. 22 e-mail to India-West, Shefali Kalyani noted that the attorney general’s office had found no such discrepancies. “After an in-depth working session, most of these allegations were deemed baseless and without merit,” she said.
“Re-filed taxes, supporting documentations and working charts were reviewed and accepted as fully compliant. The AG has certified We Care Charity to go ahead with its charter without any reservations,” wrote Kalyani.
The social activist cited a letter from Thomas Donovan, director of charitable trusts at the New Hampshire Justice Department. In the letter, Donovan wrote: “On its own, We Care hired an accounting firm and submitted to the Charitable Trusts Unit on October 4, 2018 amended annual reports, including IRS Forms 990 for 2013 through 2017.”
“Assistant Director of Charitable Trusts Terry Knowles reviewed those amended reports. Ms. Knowles and I met with Ms. Kalyani, Vinay Kalyani and Bharat Shah on October 17, 2018 to discuss those reports and certain expense items. Upon review, the amended annual reports are acceptable to the Charitable Trusts Unit.”
“We believe the amended reports and the expense reversal represents a good faith attempt to comply with good accounting practices and reporting requirements. We have not seen evidence of intentional wrongdoing,” wrote Donovan, adding: “We Care Charity, Inc. is now in good standing with the Charitable Trusts Unit. We wish it well as it conducts its mission to serve the needy in our communities.”
We Care Charity forwarded the letter from Donovan to India-West.
“We stand vindicated and are jubilant that Attorney General’s office holds the same perspective. We have been given a solid green light to continue on our mission,” said Kalyani in an e-mail.
