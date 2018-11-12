Unlike their brethren, the ‘samosa caucus’ who cruised to victory, eight new Indian American congressional hopefuls failed to win in the 2018 mid-term election Nov. 6.
Democrats had hoped the mid-term election would be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s tenure at the White House. But the expected Democratic sweeping ‘Blue Wave’ crested into a ripple, as the party took only 32 new seats, nonetheless capturing the majority in the House.
“Even though we weren’t able to win any new seats in Congress, we are tremendously proud of our candidates,” said Gautam Raghavan, executive director of the Indian American Impact Fund. “They each ran strong, smart, innovative campaigns and, as a result, outperformed recent challengers in their districts. We hope we'll see them on the ballot again.”
IAIF endorsed six Indian American Democrats running their first Congressional race, including Chintan Desai of Arkansas; Anita Malik and Hiral Tipirneni of Arizona; Sanjay Patel of Florida; Aftab Pureval of Ohio; and Sri Preston Kulkarni of Texas. All lost to Republican incumbents.
The two Republican Indian American congressional hopefuls were Harry Arora of Connecticut, and Agha Khan of New Jersey, who lost their races as well.
Republican incumbent Rick Crawford defeated Desai and Libertarian challenger Elvis Presley for the Arkansas District 1 House seat. Crawford captured almost 70 percent of the vote – 136, 091 – while Desai took almost 28 percent – 54, 328 votes. Desai, a Teach for America corps member, campaigned heavily on education-related issues, including free pre-K education and debt-free college.
“There has been so much ugly bickering and hyper-partisanship in scandal-ridden Washington that it’s easy to forget why we elect our representatives in the first place. It’s not to “beat the other side.” It’s to serve our communities,” Desai wrote on his Facebook page election eve Nov. 5, discussing why he ran for Congress.
Republican incumbent David Schweikert defeated Malik for the Arizona District 6 House seat with 56 percent of the vote. Malik captured more than 95,000 votes – almost 44 percent. The challenger ran on a platform of increasing investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure with the goal of creating more jobs in those sectors. Malik also campaigned on a pro-universal coverage for healthcare platform.
“We didn’t win it, not this time. But the final number is just as important as the win or lose in a district like CD6, a district historically written off as an overwhelming consensus for one side,” Malik wrote to supporters on her Facebook page. “We created a movement for common ground. I'm humbled by the volunteer efforts and outpouring of support for the campaign. We must take pride in the community of change that was created here.”
Two districts away, Republican incumbent Debbie Lesko defeated Tipirneni for the Arizona District 8 House seat; Tipirneni scooped up 94, 583 – 43 percent – of the votes. Tipirneni campaigned on a platform similar to her political sister Malik, focusing on expanding the economy and Medicare for anyone who wished to buy into it.
“Washington is broken, as is evidenced by its willingness to ignore serious issues and hide behind empty political slogans. This must stop, and hopefully it will with change coming to our nation’s capital,” wrote Tipirneni Nov. 7, after race results were announced the previous night. “Even though our campaign wasn’t victorious, our communities made their voices heard, demanding that this seat could no longer be taken for granted and that candidates must ask for the honor of representing us.”
Patel of Florida was also beaten by Republican incumbent Bill Posey for Florida’s District 8 House seat. Posey captured over 60 percent of the vote; Patel received more than 39 percent.
“142,209 of us stood together for clean air and water, healthcare for all of us, quality public education for every kid, and livable wages for hardworking families. Thank you,” said Patel on Facebook, referring to the number of votes he received.
Pureval had some missteps leading up to the final moments; though he was cleared of ambiguities in finances, his campaign manager quit days before the election.
The race for Ohio’s District 1 House seat was identified by ballotpedia as a “battleground race.” Pureval had earned the endorsement of Obama.
But Republican incumbent Steve Chabot prevailed with almost 52 percent of the vote. Pureval received 135, 467 votes – more than 46 percent.
Pureval expressed his gratitude to supporters. “Thanks to you, we got closer than any candidate has in more than a decade. We set a record for contributions and for volunteers for the district. And we ran a positive, substantive campaign about the issues facing Ohioans. For that, I'll always be proud,” he said.
Kulkarni also lost to Republican incumbent Pete Olson for the Texas 22nd district House seat. Kulkarni racked up 46 percent of the vote – 137, 500 – in a race with four contenders.
Kulkarni had campaigned on a platform of investments in education, universal health care, and improvements in the disaster relief response system.
"While we didn’t get the outcome we wanted tonight, our fight is far from over,” said Kulkarni in an election night speech. “As I told you night after night throughout the campaign, I still plan to hold those in positions of power accountable. We have built a movement not founded just on shared concerns but, importantly, on shared values and shared action."
Democrat incumbent Jim Himes defeated Arora for the House Connecticut District 4 seat, winning more than 60 percent of the vote. The Republican had campaigned on a platform of “compassionate conservatism which provides an effective safety net for the neediest.”
“From the outset, our campaign was about bringing new ideas and new energy to solve the problems faced by our community. I can look back and say I am proud of what we achieved. We ran a strong campaign focused on issues and solutions,” said Arora, reflecting on the campaign. “We put forward a framework to make healthcare affordable, emphasized the importance of targeting higher economic growth through investment and suggested compromise solutions to immigration. We discussed at length how our values and our national interests should define our engagement with other countries after giving pragmatic consideration to the leverage we may have.”
Democrat incumbent Donald Payne, Jr., overwhelmingly defeated Khan and three other challengers for New Jersey’s District 10 House seat. Khan received more than 10 percent of the vote. Khan did not release a statement after the election.
