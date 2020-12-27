Author Krishna Sudhir, whose debut young adult novel Nujran and the Monks of Meirar was released in 2017, is back to continue Nujran’s journey.
In Nujran and the Corpse in the Quadrangle, which was published in August, the second book in the Prince of Typgar series, Nujran returns to the University of Western Foalinaarc campus after traveling across planet Syzegis with his teacher, Amsibh, a news release notes.
On campus, a body has just been discovered and college sophomore Nujran has questions: “Who is this girl?” “Why is she dead?” “Could it be linked to the mysterious illness sweeping across campus and affecting most of the teaching community?” “Why does Amsibh come to his school, and from what is he trying to protect Nujran?”
Through exciting and unexpected twists, Nujran is reunited with his old friends, the Monks of Meirar, the release adds.
With fugitives on the run, turbulence on the university campus, a new romance, a strange kidnapping, a prison escape, and a rescue mission that doesn’t go as planned, Nujran and the Corpse in the Quadrangle is a fast-paced adventure with elements of sci-fi, fantasy, and magical realism, it said.
Sudhir was inspired by his sons (now 26 and 24 years old) to write the Prince of Typgar series, the release adds.
“Raising two boys, I read a lot of young adult fiction,” he said in a statement. “We perused the Harry Potter novels together, a delightful shared experience. When they were younger, I learned to spin a lot of yarns, mainly as bedtime stories. And going further back in time, there was my own childhood and early adult fascination with the Indian epics—magnificent tales of princes and warriors woven into stories.”
The college setting of the Nujran and the Corpse in the Quadrangle has allowed Sudhir, an experienced university professor himself, to share important life lessons learned during these formative years, according to the release.
“As I have urged my sons and students, I will encourage the reader to remember this: College is a time to forge lasting friendships and etch fond memories into our totems of time,” Sudhir adds. “And like Nujran, one learns that despite all the challenges encountered along the winding street of adolescence, love and hope await just around the corner.”
With Nujran and the Corpse in the Quadrangle, Sudhir cements his place as a new and welcome Indian American voice who draws upon ancient Indian mythological traditions to create modern fantasy fiction featuring themes of friendship, adventure, romance, love, betrayal and loss, the release continued.
Sudhir is a physician, cardiologist and educator. Born in Chennai, India, he has lived and worked in three countries, including India, Australia and the United States. He is currently based in California’s San Francisco Bay Area, where he is a senior executive in the medical device industry.
In his academic career, he has taught undergraduate and postgraduate students at major Australian and American universities.
He is passionate about educating the general public on health and medicine, and has authored several TED-Ed videos on health care and heart disease. Sudhir has traveled extensively across Asia, Australia, Europe and North America, and is deeply interested in cultures, languages, and cuisines across the globe, his bio said. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading detective novels, and cooking Indian food. While well-published in the medical field as the author of over 180 publications, the Prince of Typgar series is his first foray into the world of fiction, it said.
