SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Panda, who arrived here Nov. 14 to serve as India’s Consul General for the West Coast and Guam, hopes to eliminate the slow churn of consular bureaucracy during his three-year tenure in the U.S.
“I want our consular services to be seen as friendly by the community. I want our staff to solve individual problems within two working days,” Panda told India-West in his first interview with the Indian American press Nov. 27.
Panda replaces former Consul General Ashok Venkatesan, who has retired and moved back to Mumbai. The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum will host a welcome reception for the new consul general on Nov. 29, in Palo Alto, Calif., from 4-6 p.m.
Panda, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991, most recently served as the Joint Secretary for the Indian Ocean Region in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. The ambassador, who hails from Odisha, has also served in Belgium, France, Malaysia, Japan, Jordan, and the Seychelles.
His latest posting in the Indian Ocean region gave Panda ample opportunities to interact with the U.S. on maritime security concerns in the area, amongst other issues. Sri Lanka and the Maldives are strategically important to both countries but have a history of political instability, he said, noting that the U.S. and India have worked to develop a collaborative strategy for the region.
During the interview in his San Francisco office, Panda addressed the unease of investors looking at India post-demonetization a year ago — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious attempt to rid his country of black money — and the installation of the Goods and Services Tax, a unified tax structure, which allows people to pay to a single entity.
“There are teething issues certainly, but once we get over these, it will be a smooth process,” said Panda, noting that India is not the only country to have a unified tax structure; other countries employing a similar strategy have succeeded in attracting foreign investors because of the simplification of business processes.
“Any shrewd investor understands that GST will be helpful in the long run,” Panda asserted to India-West, dismissing apprehension about the scheme as “knee-jerk reactions.”
Addressing demonetization, Panda said: “Prime Minister Modi has taken several bold decisions, which are difficult for political leadership, but will serve the interests of the country.”
“People were genuinely inconvenienced, but it was a small price to pay for the larger cause of the fight against black money,” he said. “Anyone who does business in a scrupulous manner has nothing to be worried about,” said Panda, adding firmly: “India is not for wheeler-dealers who want to get fast money.
The consul general noted with pride that India has moved up several paces in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business scale. In 2016, India was ranked 135 out of 177 countries. In the scale released earlier this month for 2018, India has jumped to 77. “It is the biggest leap by any country in the past two years,” said the affable diplomat.
Noting Indian American interest in investing in social capital in their motherland, Panda spoke of his family’s endeavors to “adopt” their ancestral village of Taliha in Odisha. In the first step, Panda’s sister, a prominent philanthropist, has built an eye hospital. The family will next proceed to building a school, addressing hygiene and sanitation via indoor toilets and other concerns for the small burg with a population of 2000 people.
He encouraged Indian Americans to embark on a similar scheme, noting that small increments invested over a period of time could yield enormous impacts for India’s villages, which would then bloom to impact the country as a whole. “Only from within can prosperity spread,” he said.
Addressing the plight of the more than half a million undocumented Indians living in the U.S., many of whom are seeking asylum, Panda told India-West he is aiming to eliminate the blanket ban on issuing Indian visas to asylum seekers or former asylees. “The thinking has been that anyone seeking asylum is anti-India, and India must disown them. But I look at it very differently.”
“Asking for asylum is not always anti-Indian. There are many reasons for seeking asylum,” he said, citing personal enmity, local and economic issues, amongst other factors. “We have decided that anyone who is not patently anti-India should be given a visa.”
“And while they are waiting for their cases to be heard, they must be treated with respect,” said Panda, noting that he has spoken to local gurdwaras about the issue. The large majority of Indian asylum seekers are Sikhs.
The diplomat has already met with the Indian American community. “First and foremost, I want to see what I can contribute here; small contributions in substantive terms.”
“There is a tremendous potential for what we can achieve here,” said Panda.
