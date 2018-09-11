New Jersey state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has announced the creation of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which promises to investigate corruption in the state.
Grewal made the announcement in a Sept. 10 news release.
“Since becoming attorney general, I’ve traveled the state to hear our residents’ concerns and their message is clear: we must root out the corruption and misconduct that undermines faith in our public institutions,” said the Indian America law official. “In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has chipped away at federal corruption law, making it all the more important for state prosecutors to fill the void. Simply put, we must hold accountable those who violate the public trust or undermine the criminal justice system.”
The office, which intends to build confidence in government, will be led by longtime prosecutor Thomas Eichner, the news release said.
Eicher will report directly to Grewal as the office investigates an assortment of crimes, it said.
“During his three decades as a federal prosecutor, Tom earned a reputation as a dogged investigator, a formidable trial attorney, and a skilled manager,” said Grewal. “He has served with great distinction under both Democratic and Republican administrations, and his integrity is beyond reproach. I cannot think of someone better to lead an office dedicated to prosecuting corruption and strengthening confidence in our criminal justice system.”
Grewal said among the areas the office will focus are allegations of civil rights violations, wrongful convictions and as well as "sensitive matters" for federal, state and local officials.
Eicher has served in the U.S. Attorney's office in New Jersey going back to 2003.
Grewal says the new office stemmed from concerns he's heard from residents. He says they want law enforcement to "root out the corruption and misconduct" that hurts faith in public institutions.
