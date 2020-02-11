MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – A driver who caused the deaths of a couple killed when a crash sent their minivan plunging into frigid waters has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in state prison.
Amish Patel, 31, was sentenced Jan. 16. The Delanco man had pleaded guilty in November to drunken driving and two counts of vehicular homicide.
Patel was speeding when he lost control of his car in January 2018 and hit a minivan that was stopped in the jug handle while waiting to cross over Route 130 in Willingboro, according to Burlington County prosecutors.
The impact sent the minivan over a guardrail and down an embankment before it went into a body of water that's part of Olympia Lake.
The crash killed Robert Stephens, 52, and Janet Stephens, 50, of Burlington Township. They were headed home from work at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.