EDISON, New Jersey — A pedestrian who tried to take a shortcut by scooting underneath a parked tractor-trailer but was struck when the driver drove away has died from his injuries.
Edison police say Neal Patel died Feb. 9, four days after he was struck.
Authorities say the 30-year-old Princeton man and a friend were walking back to a hotel Feb. 5 night when he decided to go under the truck that was stopped to refuel at a gas station. He was then struck by four rear tires and dragged about 10 feet.
The truck driver, a Farmington Hills, Michigan resident who was unaware the man had been struck, left the area. Authorities located him several hours later in Philadelphia.
The trucker won’t face any charges. The other pedestrian walked around the truck and wasn’t struck.
