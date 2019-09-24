Indian American high school student activist in New Jersey Arushi Aggarwal was recently accepted to attend the first ever UN Youth Climate Summit in New York City, according to a news release.
The summit, scheduled for Sept. 21, is a platform for young leaders who are driving climate action to showcase their solutions at the United Nations, and to meaningfully engage with decision-makers on the defining issue of our time, the release said.
Aggarwal is a sophomore at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South and has a passion for computer programming as it challenges her to think critically. She is the outreach director of her district's robotics team and in addition is avid programmer, according to the news release.
“Climate change is an issue that affects every person on the planet. This summit is an opportunity for the youth to engage and discuss various actions to save our earth," Aggarwal said in a statement.
Additionally, the teen is the founder of Unknown16.com, a nonprofit organization dedicated to UN sustainable development goals like supporting and educating female and minority interest in computer science and narrowing the racial and gender gap of participation in this field.
She has conducted STEM workshops for 200-plus underserved students, the release said.
Over 7,000 young people applied to attend the Youth Climate Summit. Aggarwal was one of 500 young people from around the world selected to attend the Summit after demonstrating their commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing solutions.
The Youth Climate Summit features a full-day of programming that brings together young activists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and change-makers who are committed to combating climate change at the pace and scale needed to meet the challenge, the release said.
