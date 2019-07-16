The New Jersey Leadership Program recently announced its fourth annual class of NJLP Summer Fellowship Program participants, with eight young Indian American and South Asian leaders chosen from the New Jersey area.
Among the group are Yajur Sriraman, Ashana Makhija, Sean Devasahayam, Tulip Sengupta, Sheaa Amin, Ojas Chitnis, Esha Peer and Moha Trivedi.
“We are excited that another outstanding class of extraordinary young leaders will be taking part to learn about government and politics, as well as to make a difference in their communities,” the NJLP said in a statement.
The selection was made “after a competitive application selections process,” the program noted.
Sriraman, who recently graduated from Delbarton School in Morristown, was placed in the New Jersey Department of the Treasury.
He will be entering his freshman year of college at Duke University this fall, where he plans on studying public policy and global health. He is editor in chief of his school’s newspaper, The Delbarton Courier, and is also a service coordinator for Morristown Neighborhood House, an after school care and tutoring center for underprivileged children.
Additionally, he is an NJ State Associate for Unleashed, a non-profit organization that conducts evidence-based workshops about implicit bias discrimination for middle and high school students. He currently resides in his hometown of Watchung.
His career aspirations are to be a public policy/public health major in college and go on to hopefully enact policy change on a macro level, especially in health and education policy.
Makhija, who currently attends The Pingry School and will be entering her fourth year of high school, was placed in the Office of Congressman Tom Malinowski; and the Office of Assemblyman Erik Peterson.
In her school, she is active in the Student Diversity Leadership Committee, the all-female acapella group, Model UN, the tennis and track and field teams and the independent research teams studying the 3D movement of algae.
She holds leadership positions as South Asian Affinity Leader and leader of her Independent Research Team. In 2016, she founded a social skills program for children with autism called Care for a Friend, and is currently the executive director. She currently resides in her hometown of Bridgewater, NJ.
Her career aspirations include majoring in health and life sciences with a minor in public policy in college.
Devasahayam, who currently attends John P. Stevens High School and will be entering his senior year, is placed in the Office of Congressman Frank Pallone Jr.
He is active in his school chapter of JSA, working for the Edison Young Democrats and the main Edison Democratic Party, and volunteering at the Hands of Hope Food Bank. He currently resides in his hometown of Edison.
His life and career goal is to fight for the ideas and policies he believes in, whether that be through working in a congressional office, at a think tank, or even running for office one day. Sengupta, who attends South Brunswick High School and will be entering her fourth year of high school, was placed in the Office of Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman.
She is active in the Junior State of America, Model United Nations, Amnesty International and her local First Aid Squad. She holds leadership positions in the regional cabinet of the Junior State of America and on her class council. She currently resides in her hometown of South Brunswick.
Her career aspirations include fusing her passion for medicine with her passion for public policy.
Amin currently attends John F. Kennedy Memorial High School and will be entering her fourth year of high school. She was placed in the Office of State Senator Vin Gopal.
She is an active member of the Show Choir, School Play, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Academic Team.
She is the vice president of both the Women’s Choir and Key Club, and is a section leader in the Marching Band. She currently resides in her hometown of Iselin.
Her career aspirations include studying political science and law in college, and later becoming a public official working on Capitol Hill.
Chitnis, who currently attends Sayreville War Memorial High School and will be entering his third year of high school, was placed in the Office of Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak
He is active in his local Leo Club, his high school’s FBLA and Model UN chapters, and his high school’s Odyssey of the Mind, Tennis, Yearbook, Science Olympiad, and Math Olympiad teams. He serves as the president of his Leo Club, president of his Model UN chapter, and as a sophomore executive for his FBLA chapter, among other leadership and community roles.
Peer was placed in the Office of Assemblyman Daniel Benson. She currently attends South Brunswick High School and will be entering her third year of high school.
She is active in the South Brunswick Asian Cultural Club, the South Brunswick Viking Marching Band, her school newspaper called the Viking Vibe, and school band. She is also the president of her class, creating fundraisers and leading events for school. She currently resides hometown of Kendall Park. Her career aspirations include going into political science and becoming a congresswoman.
Trivedi, who currently attends Watchung Hills Regional High School and will be entering her second year of high school, was placed in the Office of Assemblywoman Nancy Pinkin.
She is active in her school’s chapters of Model United Nations and Future Business Leaders of America; outside of school, she competes in Congressional Debate, is a member of the Somerset County Youth Leadership Program, and volunteers at Overlook Medical Center.
Furthermore, she acts as a lawyer for her school’s varsity mock trial team and writes for her school’s newspaper. She currently resides in her hometown of Warren, her bio said.
Her career aspirations include pursuing further education in business and political science. She hopes to one day work as a corporate lawyer or work in finance on Wall Street.
