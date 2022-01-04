GUTTENBERG, New Jersey – The New Jersey Leadership Program Jan. 3 announced the opening of its applications for the NJLP 2022 Summer Fellowship Program. The fellowship seeks to expose Indian American and other South Asian youth in New Jersey to local government and politics, according to a press release emailed to India-West. Applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022, and interested candidates may apply online at www.njlead.org.
The NJLP Summer Fellowship Program is a six-week program in which youth of South Asian backgrounds in high school or college in New Jersey are placed in a full-time internship with the Governor’s Office, state agency, Member of Congress, or state legislator, noted the release. In addition to the internship, the Fellowship also offers weekly speakership series with elected officials, senior government staffers, business executives, non-profit leaders, and others.
“The Summer Fellowship program invites New Jersey’s South Asian youth to get first-hand experience in government and public service,” said NJLP president Ishan Shah. “There has never been more of an important time to get involved and ensure that New Jersey’s South Asian community is well represented in government in the future.”
The NJLP Fellowship Program is entering its seventh year and the New Jersey Leadership Program as a whole has graduated over 60 South Asian youth fellows since its formation.
More information about the NJLP Summer Fellowship Program can be found at www.njlead.org.
The New Jersey Leadership Program is a non-partisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting South Asian American youth participation and education at the local level of government in the State of New Jersey. NJ Lead and its Fellowship Program focus on developing leadership skills, building public policy knowledge, and building the pipeline for South Asian Americans to work in government or pursue public office at the local, state, and federal levels. To learn more about NJ Lead, please visit www.njlead.org.
