The Elizabeth, N.J., man who beat Pakistani American Masood Imran to death in 2017 has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison.
The three-decades long sentencing of Emmanuel John, 33, was conducted Jan. 11 by Union County Superior Court Judge William A. Daniel, according to a Bridgewater Courier News report.
John will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the first 22 years under New Jersey's No Early Release Act before a consecutive eight-year prison sentence begins, according to a news release from acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan, the publication noted.
Around 4 p.m. June 15, 2017, Elizabeth police responded to a strip mall on northbound Routes 1 and 9 near Woodruff Lane in Elizabeth where they found the 45-year-old Imran, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge, unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury, according to Assistant Prosecutor Armando Suarez, who handled the case, the report said.
Imran, the father of four children, was taken to University Hospital in Newark for emergency treatment but never regain consciousness and he was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m. Aug. 3, 2017.
An Elizabeth Police Department investigation indicated the two men argued about a dinged car door in the parking lot and the dispute became violent with John striking Imran a number of times through the open driver's side car door window of his livery cab. John also attempted to pull Imran out of the vehicle striking him with the car's door, according to the news release, the report cited.
After being assaulted, Imran got out of his vehicle to use his cell phone to take a photo of John's rear license plate. John abruptly backed up his BMW sedan, tossing Imran to the ground.
John fled without checking on Imran or called for medical assistance. He was arrested a few days after the incident and held in Union County Jail in Elizabeth.
John was convicted of aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime, endangering the welfare of a child, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, both second-degree crimes. The endangering charge relates to John's then-16-month-old son being in the back seat of his BMW at the time of the incident, according to the report.
