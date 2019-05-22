PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — A man caught on video calling another man a terrorist and waving a box cutter at him aboard a bus in New Jersey has been charged with bias intimidation.
Paramus police say Victor Colon also faces counts of making terroristic threats and aggravated assault with a weapon.
Colon was arrested May 15 in the evening, hours after authorities released video and audio of the May 2 encounter on a Spanish Enterprise Transportation bus traveling on a Paramus highway.
Colon allegedly asked the man if he was Indian, then said his family had killed Colon’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for 9/11.
“I’ll cut you,” Colon allegedly said, according to court records, the North Jersey Record said. "I’m going to kill you if you don’t get off this bus. I’ll kill you.”
Much of the attack hinged on claiming the victim was a terrorist, though the suspect at one point acknowledges, in Spanish, that he thought the victim was from India. None of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attacks was from India.
After repeatedly threatening the victim, the man sat closer to the victim, spitting on him and swiping what appeared to be a box cutter at him, according to the footage. The man used a red-handled box cutter to threaten the man, court records show.
The victim got off the bus near the 24 Hour Fitness building and called the police, and the man alleged to be Colon stayed on the bus, exiting at the next stop on Route 4 in River Edge/Hackensack near Main Street, police said, according to the report.
Police say Colon’s father was not killed in the attacks.
Colon, who has several arrests dating back to 1988, was charged with bias intimidation, terroristic threats and aggravated assault with a weapon. He was being held pending a bail hearing. It wasn’t known May 16 if the 51-year-old Hackensack man has retained an attorney.
