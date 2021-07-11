The Vicente Ferrer Foundation, in its recent newsletter, explains how Indian American high school sophomore Nitin Vijay-Martin has stepped up to help the Covid pandemic in India.
The high schooler at Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey, saw the effects of COVID-19 in India and decided to make a difference.
When Covid-19 hit India, Vijay-Martin witnessed its devastating impact and felt he needed to act, the release said.
After doing extensive research, he discovered that the RDT Hospital in Bathalapalli provides essential support to people living in rural areas and wanted to help their team.
The youngster created a GoFundMe page and reached out to his neighborhood friends and families to support VFF USA’s "Mission Oxygen" efforts, the foundation noted.
Donations poured in and within 24 hours he was able to raise over $1,000. The donations kept coming in, and he was able to collect a total of $2,500 to take oxygen supplies to India.
The teen’s grandparents and many relatives who live in Anantapur are enormously proud, just like the U.S. and Indian teams are, according to the foundation newsletter.
The newsletter was dedicated to over 200 ‘superheroes’ from the U.S., India, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, UK, France, Norway and Spain who shared the message with their friends and families and made generous donations to help those in desperate need.
The funds raised have been used to purchase oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, and other medical and pharmaceutical supplies in India, it said.
