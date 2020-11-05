The New Jersey Young Democrats, driven by the core principles of diversity and inclusive representation, last month announced the creation and establishment of the NJYD South Asian Caucus.
The caucus will further organize, engage, mobilize, and advocate for young South Asian Democrats working to effect progressive change in the state of New Jersey, the caucus said in a news release.
“The New Jersey Young Democrats is proud to bring on a brand-new caucus that will not only uplift young South Asian leaders, but also bring awareness to and address issues that impact the South Asian community,” NJYD president Fatima Heyward said in a statement. “I am excited to witness the work of our newly-founded South Asian Caucus and leadership from our co-chairs.”
The NJYD Executive Board elected founding members Hira Shaikh, a public affairs practitioner in political and corporate campaigns with Kivvit; and Intashan Chowdhury, borough administrator for the Borough of Prospect Park, New Jersey, under the leadership of Mayor Mohamed Khairullah to serve as the NJYD South Asian Caucus co-chairs, the release said.
“Starting this caucus is incredibly important for young South Asians across New Jersey who will now have another avenue to become more politically involved as our community grows in the state,” Shaikh said in a statement.
“A hallmark of the South Asian community is our interconnected and welcoming nature, and that is exactly the type of environment we want to cultivate through the South Asian Caucus of NJYD,” Shaikh added.
The NJYD South Asian Caucus hosted a virtual kickoff event and night of action with special guest Rupande Mehta, who was the Indian American Democratic nominee for state Senate district 25.
“I am excited to partner up with the New Jersey Young Democrats’ South Asian Caucus because I believe representation matters,” said Mehta.
