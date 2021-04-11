Belaku Kannada School, a new school to teach Kannada to Indian American children living in several Southern California cities, was officially inaugurated April 3 by Shiva Gowder, president of Kannada Academy, and Dr. P. R. Mukund, founder and president of the Foundation for the Preservation of Knowledge.
The school will serve kids living in the cities of Artesia, Bellflower, Buena Park, Cerritos, Cypress, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Lakewood, La Palma, Long Beach, Norwalk and Placentia.
Several guests from India such as poet, playwright, director, and recipient of the Padma Shri and the Jnanapith Award, Dr. Chandrashekhara Kambara; Kannada activist Sa Ra Govindu; folk singer-composer and music director Raghu Dixit; and Instagram influencer Akarsha Kamala attended the virtual event.
Currently, the classes are being taught online via Google Classroom. Later this year, the classes will be offered in-person, said a press release. The location and dates for in-person classes are yet to be finalized.
The curriculum and syllabus are standardized though Kannada Academy which currently has more than 2,000 students spread across the globe, added the release.
Kannada Academy is recognized by the Karnataka Government and Kannada Abhivruddhi Pradikara. Kannada Academy has also established ties with the University of Mysore for special certification courses.
For more information, contact bks@kannadaacademy.com.
