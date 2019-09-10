The Trump Administration’s new public charge rule, which would deny permanent legal status to immigrants who have received any of several forms of federal benefits, is un-American and inhumane, proclaimed Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, at a briefing with reporters Sept. 5.
A finalized version of the new rule was announced last month and will take effect beginning Oct. 15. Several states and organizations have filed lawsuits, noting that the new rule is unconstitutional. If an injunction is granted in any of the suits, it will delay roll-out of the new rule.
The new rule would potentially deny green cards to one million immigrants each year who are currently living in the U.S. and have received any of several forms of federal public aid, including food stamps — a program known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP — Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, and Temporary Aid for Needy Families, or TANF.
Immigrants applying for green cards must also be able to document that they earn at least 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, about $41,000 per year for a couple, and about $73,000 for a family of five.
Nationwide, about seven percent of Indian Americans live at or below the federal poverty level, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute. The rule applies only to immigrants seeking green cards, and not to those seeking U.S. citizenship who already have green cards.
Those who are determined by USCIS to need federal public aid in the future will also be denied a visa, heavily impacting Indian Americans who wish to bring over aging parents. Elderly Indians would have to prove the ability to earn at least 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, demonstrate English proficiency, have no chronic diseases, among other factors. Immigration analysts told India-West last month that relatively few elderly Indians would be able to meet the new standards. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2OUARJV)
In June, Chu introduced in the House HR 3222, the No Federal Funds for Public Charge Act, which would prevent any federal funds from being used to implement the proposed rule. The legislation has 90 sponsors and is currently sitting with the House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on immigration and citizenship, according to the congress.gov legislation tracking Web site.
“The Trump administration has made it a mission to spread fear and intimidation in the immigrant community. The public charge rule is part of this assault,” said Chu at the briefing, adding: “This puts a price tag on entering America.”
The congresswoman, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, noted that even before the rule was formally rolled out, thousands of immigrant families dis-enrolled themselves and their children from federal aid programs, fearing they would lose their case for permanent status. “There is more hunger, more sickness,” she stated, noting that — as immigrants dis-enroll from federal health care benefits — more will have to use emergency rooms as their only means to access health care.
Interestingly, noted the congresswoman, immigrants are less likely to use public benefits, relying more on family support. The new rule threatens to cut that critical fallback by drastically reducing the number of people eligible to immigrate to the U.S.
Chu also noted that the rule unlawfully circumvents the role of Congress.
Connie Choi, spokeswoman for the National Immigration Law Center, said at the briefing that her organization, along with several partners, had filed a lawsuit Sept. 4, based on the unconstitutionality of the public charge rule.
Choi explained that the public charge rule violates the Equal Protection clause of the Fifth Amendment. She further explained that the rule is unlawful because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services acting director Ken Cuccinelli, who approved the new rule, was appointed in violation of the Constitution’s Appointments Clause and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
Tu Quach, chief deputy of administration for Asian Health Services, told reporters at the briefing that the public charge rule “sucks valuable resources away from immigrant health care resources.”
The new policy is “un-American and inhumane,” she said.
The briefing was co-sponsored by the organization Protecting Immigrant Families and Ethnic Media Service
