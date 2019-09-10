Several immigration activists spoke out against the Trump Administration’s new public charge rule, which would deny permanent U.S. status to immigrants who had received any one of several forms of federal aid. The new rule would also allow immigration officers to determine if prospective immigrants could at some point become public charges by using factors such as income, education, ability to speak English, and health issues. Indian American immigration experts have pointed out that the majority of elderly Indians will now be unable to immigrate to the U.S. (representational image/Mario Tama/Getty Images)