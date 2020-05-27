A new trial led by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will evaluate whether the drug hydroxychloroquine can benefit people infected with COVID-19, as well as whether taking the drug preventatively may help people avoid infection altogether. The study, called Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 with HCQ, is currently enrolling patients in three separate substudies, according to a report in Penn Today.
“We know HCQ can be an effective antiviral in a lab setting, but despite recent public conversation, there is no definitive evidence it can work in humans infected with COVID-19,” said the study’s principal investigator, Ravi K. Amaravadi.
“It is our hope that this trial will provide critical evidence as to whether this drug may be effective in combating the current pandemic,” said the Indian American associate professor of hematology-oncology, who has spent his career studying HCQ and related compounds.
For this trial, Amaravadi is working with a multidisciplinary team at Penn, including Benjamin S. Abella, a professor of emergency medicine, and Ian D. Frank, associate chief of Infectious Diseases, as well as colleagues in pathology and laboratory medicine, cardiology, statistics, and the Abramson Cancer Center, said the report.
The first sub-study of the trial will test HCQ in patients who are infected and are well enough to go home, but who need to be in quarantine.
The second sub-study of the trial will test HCQ in patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 to see if it can reduce the time to discharge. Patients in this group will also be randomized into a high dose or low dose group. No one will receive a placebo.
The third sub-study will test whether HCQ can work as a preventative medicine to stop infection in health care workers at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Researchers plan to enroll 200 workers in the sub-study.
“The need for the third sub-study here is critical, as we try to keep the people working on the front lines of this pandemic healthy so they can continue to keep the nation’s health care infrastructure up and running,” Abella said in the report.
