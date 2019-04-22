New York taxi driver Jaswinder Singh Padda was brutally attacked March 9 night by a passenger wielding a knife, who reached through the cab’s glass partition to slash the Indian American man’s throat.
Padda told Spectrum News NY1 that his life flashed before his eyes as he was being attacked. His doctor told him he was lucky: if the attacker had cut a bit deeper, the taxi driver could have died. Padda — who said he did not realize what had happened until he saw all the blood — needed nine stitches on his neck.
The suspect is still at large. As the attack was happening, Padda lost control of his vehicle and was hit by a big rig truck. In the ensuing confusion, the attacker was able to open the door and run out of the cab.
Padda, who was driving that night in Harlem, said he was concerned about the ride from the start, as the man said he did not have the fare in cash but would pay with a credit card. Several blocks later, Padda told Spectrum News that the suspect began asking him questions about where he was from.
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance — headed up by Indian American community activist Bhairavi Desai — wants to see the case investigated and prosecuted as a hate crime.
"This came out of nowhere. This is not a robbery attempt. There's no dispute here, there's no argument. It seems pretty premeditated, and it was just really scary," she told Spectrum News. "By the line of questions, it appears to us as a real hate crime."
But the New York Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest a hate crime. Activists from several minority communities state that hate crimes are under-reported as law enforcement officials often do not identify incidents as hate crimes.
Padda said he continues to suffer from the pain and has lost two weeks of wages. "So I just need justice from the NYPD. They've got to find this guy, stop this guy, and put him in jail,” he
