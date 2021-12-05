The New York City Council on Nov. 13 celebrated Diwali with the organizers, council member James F. Gennaro and Indian American district leader Neeta Jain, joined by a number of elected officials and local leaders for the festival, an annual tradition cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
This year, the festival, traditionally held at City Hall, was hosted at Queens College's LeFrak Concert Hall, according to a press release.
The event incorporated a number of traditional Diwali elements and performances, including a Peace Prayer by Dr. Krishna Pratap Dixit, a lamp lighting ceremony, a Ganesh Vandana prayer by members of the Hindu Temple Society of North America, a Bollywood medley performed by Anadita Guha, Sarva Devatha, an Anjali performed by the Mukthambar Fine Arts Team, Nagade Sang Dhol Baje performed by Dr. Sumita Guha, and Masala Bhangra performed by Sarina Jain and her team, noted the release.
On this occasion the council honored Indian American community members Kanak Golia, a businessman; Dr. Ravindra Goyal, a pulmonologist; Hindu Center president Simarjeet Singh Gizlian; and Sarina Jain, founder of Masala Bhangra.
“Looking forward to celebrate Diwali back again at City Hall next year with more joy of having it as NYC public school’s holiday!," said Jain.
The event was also attended by the Desi Society of NYPD officers and a representative from Gov. Kathy Hochul.
