New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Aug. 12 that Anusha Venkataraman will serve as the new city chief service officer.
“Anusha is a dynamic leader with the skills and grassroots experience necessary to further the great work of NYC Service citywide,” said de Blasio in a statement. “With her at the helm, we’ll be able to inspire more New Yorkers than ever before to get involved and help build a fairer city for all.”
Venkataraman brings extensive programmatic experience to the job. Currently, she serves as a senior adviser in the NYC Office of the Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development. Prior to her role at City Hall she worked at the NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development as senior director of neighborhood planning and preservation, and as director of the Green Light District with the community organization El Puente in Brooklyn, her bio notes.
Venkataraman is a graduate of Pratt Institute with a master’s in city and regional planning, and has a bachelor’s from Brown University in international relations.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead NYC Service,” the incoming chief service officer said in a statement. “I began my career as an Americorps *VISTA member, awakening a devotion to civic engagement and a deep respect for the nonprofit organizations and volunteers that are the backbone of our communities. I am excited to continue the strong work of NYC Service, and find new ways to advance equity and leverage the incredible human capital of New York City to address our greatest challenges,” the Indian American adviser said.
Venkataraman will assume the role effective Oct. 9.
“I am very pleased that Mayor de Blasio has appointed Anusha Venkataraman to lead NYC Service,” said Congress member Nydia Velázquez. “Anusha is exactly the type of grassroots leader we need in leadership in government and I am excited to support her efforts to deepen civic engagement and volunteerism across New York City.”
“Anusha Venkataraman is an inspired choice to lead NYC Service,” added Councilmember Antonio Reynoso. “I have worked closely with Anusha for years and have been impressed by her exceptional integrity, unwavering dedication to social justice, and commitment to empowering marginalized communities. I look forward to partnering with her as NYC Chief Service Officer.”
Patricia Eng will step down from her role as chief service officer on Aug. 29 to become the president and chief executive of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy. Starting Aug. 29, NYC service chief of staff Dabash Negash will serve as interim chief service officer prior to Venkataraman starting this new role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.