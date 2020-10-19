Vishnu Bharathram, an Indian American 17-year-old senior at Riverdale Country School, in Bronx, New York, last month organized a creative “Scribe Writing Contest,” in the midst of COVID-19, to help provide a pleasant distraction from the current state of events and encourage teenagers to use their imaginations.
“Nobody could have expected or prepared for the devastating effects that the coronavirus would bring this year,” said Bharathram, in a press release. “Many of us have been isolated at home. Schools went remote. A lot of stores and businesses are closed. Aside from the security concerns caused by this illness, a lot of teens are just bored. Creative writing provides an avenue for people to express their thoughts and their creativity and a space to imagine something different into being.”
The Scribe Writing Contest was a free, online high school creative writing contest open to students all over the world. Students were given a 24-hour window in which to start their essay and had to submit either a poem or short story, within two hours, in response to specific prompts that were given immediately prior to beginning the contest.
Bharathram personally reached out to distinguished English and creative writing professors from across the country and selected seven of them to serve as judges for the contest. In addition, six nonprofit literary publishing companies sponsored the contest with cash prizes and books for the winners, awarding $2,750 in cash prizes to each of the winners.
The contest received an overwhelming response, with almost 900 submissions from teens in 17 countries, spanning six continents, noted the release.
The participants expressed their appreciation for providing a brief distraction from some of the stress they had been dealing with in their day-to-day lives, and in a changing environment, due to COVID-19. There will be another contest next May to provide a creative outlet for more teens, the release added.
The young teen also created “The Scribe Review,” the only nonprofit journal in the world dedicated to publishing the academic English essays of high school students, according to the release. Its first issue was published in August 2020.
