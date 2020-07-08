Dr. Venkataramana Vijay is a New York heart surgeon and a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet pilot playing a pivotal role in helping America wage its war against COVID-19.
The Indian American physician has so far flown over 3 million pounds of essential medical supplies such as face masks, PPE, medical gloves and ventilator parts, among other items from China, Japan and Malaysia, to the U.S. under FEMA, while simultaneously working at the Mt. Sinai Hospital through New York City’s COVID-19 devastation.
A fully trained physician from India, he started from the bottom up at prestigious institutions in New York, with general surgical training at the Mt. Sinai Hospital, followed by cardiothoracic surgical training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he subsequently became a faculty member.
Although his flying career started almost simultaneously, it has had a checkered past with frequent interruptions for financial reasons, the 9/11 crisis, the 2008 recession and other devastating times.
Never the type to give up and always translating adversity to advantage, Vijay pursued and completed his training at the Teterboro School of Aeronautics in New Jersey to become a maintenance engineer at United Airlines on the Boeing 737, 757, 777 aircrafts, while continuing his medical career.
He returned to commercial passenger flying in 2016 with Elite Airways from hubs such as Newark and Las Vegas to destinations like the Bahamas and Florida, San Francisco, Seattle and Anchorage, Alaska.
His lifelong dream of flying the 747 finally came true with flying for Sky Lease Cargo to destinations in China, Japan and South East Asia.
Life in America for this COVID-19 warrior started as a humble taxi cab driver, plying the streets of New York City on night shifts, during the Gulf War period.
“Watching a documentary on Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty inspired me to come to America as a classical immigrant with a few hundred dollars and a small bag containing books and clothes and I spent the whole night sleeping in a chair in Terminal 4 of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport upon arrival,” he said.
“Resilience played a major role in every walk of my life in America and became the most valuable lesson learned. In fact, Immigration is one big story of Resilience,” he recalled, drawing from his own recent TED Talk on Resilience during a Crisis.
His firsthand experience of adversities in aviation and medicine during the Gulf war period, 9/11 crisis, the 2008 recession have all prepared him well for the current pandemic, where he is able to effortlessly combine his aviation and medical skills to serve humanity.
When asked to comment on his campaign to increase global awareness on the role and risk of aviation in the current pandemic, Vijay elaborated on the following:
“To most people, front-liners and first responders mean doctors, nurses, EMT and other healthcare providers. However, pilots, loadmasters, mechanics, cargo loaders and other support ground staff are equally at risk, if not more, in discharging their functions during essential supplies transportation or during evacuation flights of passengers to their native countries.
“As pilots, for example we fly from the USA to Wuhan, the original epicenter of Covid-19 in China, and other Asian countries on 10 plus hours long flights each way with a three-hour loading gap, resulting in 23-hour round trips during which the cockpit door is sealed ensuring confinement,” he added. “This is to reduce interaction and risk. These long trips are mentally and physically taxing. We also cross several time zones each way and cross the International Date Line twice in the same day which can sometimes cause physical circadian rhythm changes and mental fatigue, all of which reduce immunity,” Vijay said.
“Aviation professionals during this crisis are also exposed to different strains of the virus as we travel to different countries suffering different peaking characteristics,” he continued. “While transitioning through passenger terminals and repositioning to other hubs via passenger flights, pilots are exposed to dramatically increased risks of catching the Corona virus from asymptomatic public.
“I sincerely appeal to the global public and government officials of all nations to champion the cause of recognition for pilots and other aviation professionals as front-liners and first responders,” he said.
