An Indian American cab driver seriously injured a 2-year-old boy April 23 when he plowed through the child who was walking to school with his grandmother in Long Island City, New York, according to police.
According to local news and police reports, Ramanpreet Singh, 20, hit little Mason Castillo who was crossing the intersection with his grandmother holding his hand at about 10 a.m. Singh, who received his taxi license just five weeks earlier, then allegedly fled the scene.
He was arrested three days later at his home. Singh is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care resulting in a serious injury. He has since been released from custody on an unknown amount of bail.
Mason was rushed to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he is being treated for a fractured skull and a broken leg.
On a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with medical and rehabilitation costs, Mason’s aunt, Diana Castillo, wrote that Mason had undergone a surgery for broken pieces of his skull which had to be pieced back together.
The little boy also underwent a surgery for his fractured leg. Castillo said her nephew will not be able to walk for four to six weeks and will require extensive rehabilitation before he is mobile again.
The aunt noted that Mason and his grandmother — who has not been named — had the right of way as they were crossing the intersection. “However, a taxi driver sped through and hit him. The taxi driver proceeded to run him over and fled the scene,” wrote Castillo.
“Mason remains very frightened and anxious from this traumatic experience. We are still not sure when Mason can come home,” she wrote.
“We are extremely fortunate Mason is alive after this terrible incident,” wrote Castillo.
The GoFundMe page — which can be viewed here https://bit.ly/2V8sqxo — has raised about $12,500 in five days from 246 people. New York City councilman Jimmy Van Bramer tweeted an appeal for support: “Please share and give what you can to support Mason Castillo, a two-year-old boy who suffered a broken leg & fractured skull from an awful hit-and-run crash last week in LIC.”
“I’m so thankful Mason is alive. Let’s come together to help him and his mom recover!” tweeted Van Bramer.
Mason and his grandmother were walking to Bright Horizons School, where Mason’s mother, Patricia Castillo, works. "I saw him in my mother's arms and an EMT trying to take him," Patricia Castillo told ABC7. "My mom was just yelling out, 'I need help. My daughter works across the street. Please somebody help me.'”
"It breaks my heart because my son is suffering here," Patricia Castillo said. "He's saying he just hit a lady with grocery bags. My son is not a grocery bag. It's a human being and he just took off. He has to pay for what he did because this is not fair for my son."
Ramanpreet Singh was driving a Ford Escape, believed to be his father’s car, according to police.
