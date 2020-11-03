Like so many high school seniors, Akul Ramayani’s final semester did not unfold as he thought it would. The coronavirus pandemic unleashed itself on the country and took a devastating toll on many. While the young Indian American student from New York and his classmates did not have the senior year they were planning, he was reminded of the hard work and determination that he put into his studies and extracurriculars that helped him achieve his goal: being accepted to the 8-year BA/MD program at Brooklyn College, eventually leading to his goal of becoming a physician.
Ramayani told India-West in an email that he has wanted to become a physician for a long time. In his own words, he explains why:
“Racquetball has been my passion since I was seven. My mentor, Phil, helped me develop that passion. My skill at racquetball grew linearly with his racquetball career, until one day I got a call that there would be no practice. Phil told me his knee pains had grown to the point where he was unable to play. It was not until he could afford a knee replacement that we could possibly play again. This left me devastated – in a certain sense, I had lost my mentor, and had to find my own way through my racquetball journey.
“After this incident, I became much more cognizant of the limitations my body can pose as a result of injuries on the court. One small injury occurring within fractions of a second could potentially end my career as a racquetball player. This experience opened the door of curiosity for me and led me down a path of discovery as I became increasingly intrigued by the impact orthopedics made in the lives of thousands. I read about orthopedic treatments, surgical procedures, and much more. The possibilities were endless. Of course, physicians do not have the answers to everything, but the impact that they can make is beyond imaginable at times. One day, while practicing, I heard a knock on the court door. I turned around, and heard a familiar voice: ‘Hey, buddy, can I join in on some shots?’ That day, the impact an orthopedic surgeon made on my life and Phil’s, made me realize my ambitions.”
Ramayani is not only a gifted student but also an exceptional racquetball player. In fact, he was named the 2018 Junior Athlete of the Year by USA Racquetball due to his winning three gold medals at Nationals and two at Junior Worlds. In addition, he is an ambassador for companies such as Quest Nutrition, SARA Watches, Salt-Stick and Body Helix.
