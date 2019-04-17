Prominent surgical oncologist Dr. Rajiv Datta was recently presented a Long Island Business News Achievement in HealthCare Award, the South Nassau Communities Hospital said in an April 4 news release.
The New York-based Indian American doctor was chosen for the award for his tireless contributions to ensure the well-being of the Long Island community, the hospital said.
Datta is chair of the department of surgery and medical director of the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communities Hospital.
His skills are evidenced by his education and recognition in the field of surgery: he has the unusual distinction of holding three fellowships, as a fellow of the prestigious International College of Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons and the Royal College of Surgeons, the release said.
Datta is also a member of the editorial board of International Surgery, the official journal of the International College of Surgeons, and served as the president of the Nassau County Surgical Society in 2009, it said.
Datta’s areas of expertise include cancers of the colon/rectum, endocrine system, breast and head and neck; soft tissue sarcoma and melanoma; upper gastrointestinal and colorectal procedures; tracheal and esophageal surgeries.
Not only does he hold the aforementioned South Nassau titles, he is also director of its division of surgical oncology and head and neck surgery, the hospital said.
A Castle-Connolly New York Metro Area Top Doctor for 13 consecutive years, Datta is actively involved in numerous clinical trials that are both federally and privately funded, the release added.
A graduate of Grant Medical College in Mumbai, Datta has trained at some of the most prestigious surgical oncology and head and neck surgery programs in the world, including Tata Memorial Hospital, the largest cancer center in Asia; and UK’s Royal College of Surgeons, where he achieved Fellowship.
Following his stay at the Royal College of Surgeons, Datta continued his training with a Research Fellowship at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the release said.
This was followed by a rare opportunity for a dual fellowship in head and neck oncology and surgical oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.
Under Datta’s leadership, the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center has evolved into one of the Northeast corridor’s premiere providers of compassionate advanced cancer care.
Treating approximately 1,500 patients annually, the center is equipped with three of the most effective technologies used to treat and eradicate cancer: the Varian Novalis Tx, da Vinci Surgical System, and Gamma Knife Perfexion, the release added.
