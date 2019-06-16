Indian American high school student Yash Modi was honored by the Oyster Bay, New York, Council recently.
Modi, a student of Jericho High School, was honored by the town board headed by the entire council, spearheaded by Supervisor Joseph Saladino, according to a news release.
The New York State Future Business Leaders of America conference was held in Binghamton, New York, in mid-April, during which there was a public service announcement event in which students had to make a video on soft skills and present it to a panel of judges.
The Long Island-based team from Jericho High School and led by Yash Modi – son of a successful businessman and community leader Mukesh Modi, as well as mother Sudha – came in first place.
