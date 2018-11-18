The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Center in New York honored five Indian American Malayalees for their outstanding achievements in their field of specialization or for their service to the society at its 26th Annual Awards Banquet.
This year’s honorees included two achievers in corporate leadership; Bobby V. Abraham, former chairman of the BOD and CEO of Paragon Trade Brands in Seattle; and Jayasankar Nair, former CEO and currently senior adviser to Sabinsa Corporation in East Brunswick, N.J. Other recipients were: Malini Nair, owner and director of Sowparnika Dance Academy in New Jersey for Performing Arts; writer Chacko M. Chacko for Literature; and community volunteer Joy Ittan for Community Service.
The chief guest at the Nov. 3 event held at the Kerala Center Banquet Hall was India’s Deputy Consul General in New York Shatrugna Sinha. It was attended by several dignitaries and featured speakers and entertainment.
“The Keralites though their hard work made substantial contribution to India in education, health care and in foreign remittances,” Sinha told the capacity crowd.
Devadasan Nair, consul for community affairs at the Indian Consulate, who was an honored guest the event, complimented the contribution of the Kerala Center to the Indian community and that he had been working with all community groups for the welfare of the Indian community in the New York area, the center said in a news release.
The keynote speaker, Dr. S.N. Sridhar, professor of linguistics and India studies, and director of the Center for India Studies at Stony Brook University, noted the importance of language in communication to advance oneself in American society, especially when one is an immigrant with an accent.
Another speaker was Dr. Abraham Geroge, founder of Shanti Bhavan, a residential school for underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu.
Award Committee chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham said, “The Kerala Center has honored over 150 outstanding Keralites in the last 25 years who went on to become successful achievers and contributors to the society.”
