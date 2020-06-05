NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio last month appointed members to newly-formed Sector Advisory Councils: Labor and Workforce; Large Business; Small Business; and Arts, Culture, and Entertainment.
Sector Advisory Councils will inform the Administration's efforts to restart the economy and city life, said a press release. The councils will serve as critical links to disseminate information about re-opening and provide guidance to shape the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For us to have a strong restart and get to the recovery New Yorkers deserve, we have to do this the smart way. These Sector Advisory Councils will provide the insight we need to successfully open our city back up and protect our people,” said the mayor.
Five Indian Americans were appointed to the various advisory councils, as follows:
Labor and Workforce Sector Advisory Council: Angie Kamath of CUNY; Large Business Sector Advisory Council: Ajay Banga of Mastercard and Anish Melwani, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Inc.; Small Business Sector Advisory Council: Aziz Hasan of Kickstarter; and Arts, Culture and Tourism Sector Advisory Council: Vijay Dandapani of the Hotel Association.
