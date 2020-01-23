Mayor Bill de Blasio Jan. 2 announced more than two dozen appointments of judges to family, criminal and civil courts, including one Indian American appointment and another Indian American reappointed.
De Blasio made a total of 28 judicial appointments and reappointments for the New Year, including one appointment and four reappointments to family court; six appointments and 10 reappointments to criminal court; and three appointments and four reappointments to civil court, the news release said.
Appointed to criminal court was Judge Archana Rao, who was first appointed as an Interim Civil Court Judge in January 2019 and has been serving in Criminal Court. Prior to her appointment, she served with the New York County District Attorney’s Office for 17 years, most recently as the Bureau Chief of the Financial Frauds Bureau. She is a graduate of Vassar College and received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.
Judge Deepa Ambekar, who was reappointed to civil court, was first appointed as an interim civil court judge in May 2018 and has been serving in criminal court. Prior to her appointment, she served with the New York City Council as a senior legislative attorney and counsel to the Committee on Public Safety. Ambekar also served as a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society, Criminal Defense Division. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and received her J.D. from Rutgers Law School.
Judges appointed or reappointed to civil court sit in either family or criminal court, with all appointments effective Jan. 1.
“These appointees will represent New Yorkers proudly and work tirelessly to provide oversight of our courts,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Their work is essential in ensuring that we are creating a fairer city for all.”
Family, criminal and civil court are part of the New York State Unified Court System. Family Court judges hear cases related to adoption, foster care and guardianship, custody and visitation, domestic violence, abused or neglected children, and juvenile delinquency, the statement said.
The City’s Criminal Court handles misdemeanor cases and lesser offenses, and conducts arraignments. Two of the three judges newly appointed to Civil Court will sit in Criminal Court, one will sit in Family Court.
