An Indian-origin police officer in New York, Vincent Persaud, originally from Guyana, was killed in a car crash May 1 as he was going to work, according to a Newsday report.
Persaud, 31, died when he and the driver of another car crashed into one another, which caused his car to spin out of control before slamming into a tree.
He died in the hospital, liherald.com reported.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the loss of the young officer was a tragedy.
“We lost another comrade in a tragic crash,” de Blasio said, according to the Newsday report. “Our city mourns today a young man of real promise, who devoted himself to this department [and] cared about this city.”
Persaud leaves behind his wife, who is 13 weeks pregnant, New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the NYPD Desi Society to help his family; it raised over $26,000 out of a goal of $40,000 within three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.