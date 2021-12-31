New York state Senator Jeremy Cooney announced Dec. 30 he will run for a second term.
“Excited to announce my run for reelection to the New York State Senate! I'm proud of the wins we achieved for my hometown and look forward to continuing to deliver for Rochester's families,” the Indian American state senator tweeted.
According to spectrumlocalnews.com, Cooney is the first chair of the Senate's Upstate Cities Committee, focused on addressing gun violence across the state. Whec.com reported that Cooney said he is focused on addressing the problem of gun violence.
A Democrat, Cooney represents the 56th district of the New York state Senate.
Cooney, according to his bio on nysenate.gov, was adopted from an orphanage in Kolkata, India and raised by a single mother in Rochester. He made history in 2020 as the first Asian American and first Indian American elected to state office from upstate New York.
During his first year in office, Senator Cooney wrote over 50 legislative bills and served as the first chair of the new Cities II Committee, which focuses on upstate cities and those outside New York City.
Sen. Cooney’s priorities for Rochester include poverty relief, job creation, downtown development, and increased funding for public schools. He was included in City & State magazine’s “40 Under 40” list and the “Power of Diversity: Asian 100” powerful leaders list for 2021.
Cooney earned his B.A. with honors from Hobart College and his J.D. from Albany Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.