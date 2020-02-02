Residents and patients of Parker Jewish Institute’s Indian Cultural Unit are further connecting with their customs and traditions at the Queens, New York-based center, thanks to the donation of religious books from the community.
Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit now features a burgeoning collection of prayer books and religious poems. Carefully selected, the books bring residents and patients a sense of spiritual wellness, said the institute.
In December 2019, Asa’Mai Temple in Hicksville, New York, donated seven religious books, and members of a Long Island family recently published, printed and donated 12 small books of religious poetry, in memory of their late father, stated the institute. Sujata Seth, Indian American marketing associate at the cultural unit, arranged for the books’ wire-binding, making the texts easy to handle.
In addition, Chinmaya Mission is also collecting books for the unit.
“These remarkable donations truly make a difference for residents and patients on their path to wellness at Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, president and CEO at Parker Institute. “The library of books is just one example of how the unit meets the growing needs of the local South Asian community.”
Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit provides specialized care to the increasing population of older Indian Americans in Nassau and Queens. The unit is staffed by Indian physicians, nurses and other associates who are fluent in Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.